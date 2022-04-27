ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

14-year-old charged with sexual assault, murder of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WTVO) — The teenager accused of killing a 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was given a $1 million bond Wednesday.

The 14-year-old is charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide, Sexual Assault and Sexual Assault of a Child. Lily Peters disappeared after going to visit her aunt on Sunday. Her body was found the next day.

“Protection of [the] community also is necessary in this case given his statements regarding his intentions and his statements regarding that when he did get off the trail, he punched the victim in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, essentially strangled her, hit her with a stick, before strangling her to the point of death … he then sexually assaulted her,” Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell told the judge at the bond hearing.

The eighth grader’s attorney argued in court on Wednesday that the teen is not a flight risk and asked for just a $100,000 cash bond, but the state said that he intended to rape and kill Peters from the beginning.

Newell argued the teen had planned the rape in advance.

“All three of the charges means the defendant intended to do something,” Newell said. “So, first-degree intentional homicide is with intent to kill a person, so that’s different from reckless, or some other kind of homicide. You went into the situation with the intent to kill the person.”

The teen could face life in prison if convicted on the homicide charge. His next court hearing is May 5.

If you are a witness or a survivor of domestic or sexual violence, visit our Stateline Strong page for available resources.

