Upcoming DuBois food drive to collect non-perishables

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — The DuBois Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with local civic organizations, is hosting an event to collect non-perishable food items for the local food pantry.

The Chamber After Hours – Civic Club Food Drive event takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the DuBois Country Club Thursday, April 28. The event is free and open to the public. Guests will be able to enter to win a variety of door prizes, enjoy free appetizers as well as find out how they can get involved in the community.

The Chamber said reservations are appreciated by calling 814-371-5010 or by email at dacc@duboispachamber.com .

It’s reported members of the DuBois Lions Club, DuBois Rotary Club, DuBois Area Jaycees and DuBois Kiwanis Club will be attending to share their clubs’ missions and answer any questions the public may have about the projects they conduct throughout the year.

