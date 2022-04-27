ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Demolition activities at 1st Street bridge to begin May 1

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HcA5L_0fM77pPP00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The replacement project for the superstructure of the North 1st Street bridge over Interstate 95 in Richmond will begin Sunday, May 1, resulting alternating lane closures on I-95.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, demolition will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. every day for around a month.

I-95 North exit to I-195 West to close for maintenance

This project is part of an effort to improve the superstructures of several bridges over I-95, including North 4th Street, North 5th Street, North 7th Street and East Broad Street.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511virginia.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Traffic
Richmond, VA
Government
Richmond, VA
Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Street#Broad Street#7th Street#Urban Construction#Vdot#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy