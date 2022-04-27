Demolition activities at 1st Street bridge to begin May 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The replacement project for the superstructure of the North 1st Street bridge over Interstate 95 in Richmond will begin Sunday, May 1, resulting alternating lane closures on I-95.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, demolition will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. every day for around a month.

This project is part of an effort to improve the superstructures of several bridges over I-95, including North 4th Street, North 5th Street, North 7th Street and East Broad Street.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511virginia.org .

