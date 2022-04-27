ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton man facing charges for 2020 shooting death

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Holland Sr, Allante Edjuan (12/06/1994) (Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing murder charges in connection to the 2020 shooting death of a 21-year-old man.

Allante Holland, 27, was indicted on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and a single count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons while under disability.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of Fer Don Road in Harrison Township on July 17, 2020 on reports of multiple gunshots.

Upon arrival, deputies located Trevone Turner. He had been shot in the back of the head and was transported to a local hospital. Turned died two days later from his injuries.

An investigation revealed that Holland and Turner were part of a group that fired multiple rounds at a Fer Don Road residence, according the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Holland is currently in custody at the McDowell Federal Correctional Institution in Welch, West Virginia, where he is being held on unrelated charges.

Holland is scheduled to be arraigned on May 12 at 8:30 a.m.

