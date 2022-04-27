ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa’s Beaux Arts Fair Blossoms Sunday At Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

By Sean Leary
 3 days ago

Join us for the spring Beaux Arts Fair at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.! This...

Related
Quad City Fish Swap Swimming Into Iowa Sunday

Quad City Fish Swap at noon Sunday at Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly, Davenport. Follow Social Distancing & CDC Guidlines. We will have touch-less hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue. Please DO NOT TOUCH items until purchased. If high risk or experiencing symptoms please stay home. Retail sales...
DAVENPORT, IA
Geneseo Artwalk Showcases Local Artists And Artworks Next Weekend

Geneseo’s popular Artwalk is back and better than ever in 2022! The Geneseo Artwalk showcases local art and is Saturday April 30, 2022, in Downtown Geneseo. Downtown Geneseo springs to life during the Artwalk, welcoming Spring and offering outstanding shopping and dining options. Many stores will host art performances in stores, featuring original works and live art demonstrations such as painting, sculpting, wood-working and more. Live music, interactive exhibits and food trucks will also be featured.
GENESEO, IL
Meet The Illinois And Iowa Pets Of The Week… Philipa And Stephanie!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Get ready to fall in love with Philipa & Stephanie! These adorable buns can’t wait to spring into their furever home! These sweet sisters were born 11/23/2021, spayed, and microchipped. Philipa & Stephanie are bonded and we’re looking for a home where they can stay together. They are super friendly and are ready to meet their furever family! These lovely girls enjoy napping in their playhouse, munching on salads, and of course being the center of attention. If you’ve been looking for a wonderful pair of bunnies, we might just have the girls for you! Can you make Philipa & Stephanie ‘hoppy’ and give them a furever home?
MILAN, IL
The Artisinals Coming To Davenport’s Raccoon Motel Friday Night

Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Illinois University Student Memorial Tree Planning Set for April 21

Western Illinois University’s Inter-Hall Council will host its annual tree planting ceremony to honor students who have passed away during over the past academic year. A tree is planted and dedicated in honor of the students who have been lost. In addition to the students’ families, IHC is extending an invitation to students, faculty and staff to honor their loved ones.
ILLINOIS STATE
Subatlantic to perform virtual concert for Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch

Starting May 1st, the Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch concert will feature local band, Subatlantic. The virtual performance will run throughout the entirety of May and be accessible for viewing on the Bettendorf Public Library’s YouTube channel. A direct link to the event will also be available on the Library’s website at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/6348899. No registration is required to view the Brown Bag Lunch series, which is free thanks to the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.
BETTENDORF, IA
Iowa’s TapOnIt’s Founder & CEO Named Woman of the Year People’s Choice Award Winner

TapOnIt’s Founder and CEO, Katie Castillo-Wilson, was named People’s Choice Award Winner at Mobile Growth Association’s 2022 Women of the Year Awards. The Women of the Year Awards honor exceptional female mobile app marketers for their contributions to the industry. The People’s Choice award is awarded to the All-Around Woman of The Year according to the Mobile Growth Community and is chosen based on contributions to the industry, leadership, integrity, and ability to drive growth.
IOWA STATE
Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Seeking Actors For Upcoming Productions

Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, Rock Island, is seeking actors to fill roles for three upcoming shows!. Auditions will be held at 9 a.m. on May 7 at the theater, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, for the summer children’s show Madagascar – A Musical Adventure. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto your stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – A Musical Adventure follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Quad Cities Business Journal Presents 90 Ideas In 90 Minutes Event Thursday

The Quad Cities Business Journal (QCBJ) announced speakers for its first annual 90 Ideas in 90 Minutes event today. The event invites nine Quad Cities leaders to share 10 of their best ideas and rules to live by that can be applied to any business. Each speaker will have five minutes to present. Speakers can discuss all 10 ideas or focus on a few, but registrants will receive all 90 ideas in an exclusive supplement.
POLITICS
