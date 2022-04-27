18-year-old shot at Mobile apartment

UPDATE (4:45 p.m.): Mobile Police said officers responded to a shooting call at Barrington Park Apartments at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived, they learned a male shooting victim had been taken to a hospital.

Officers then went to the hospital and found the 18-year-old victim had been shot multiple times and was being treated. Mobile police have not identified the victim. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police confirm a man was shot at an apartment complex off Cottage Hill Road near Grant Street Wednesday afternoon. Police said the man’s injuries are “life-threatening.”

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

