18-year-old shot at Mobile apartment
UPDATE (4:45 p.m.): Mobile Police said officers responded to a shooting call at Barrington Park Apartments at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived, they learned a male shooting victim had been taken to a hospital.
Officers then went to the hospital and found the 18-year-old victim had been shot multiple times and was being treated. Mobile police have not identified the victim. Police say the investigation is ongoing.Bay Minette man sentenced to 45 years for shooting, sexually abusing victim
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police confirm a man was shot at an apartment complex off Cottage Hill Road near Grant Street Wednesday afternoon. Police said the man’s injuries are “life-threatening.”
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news. Download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 2