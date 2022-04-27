Fifth anniversary of cold case in Pensacola, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — April 30, 2022, marks the five-year anniversary of the murder of Anna Louise Brown, whose killer has yet to be caught.

On April 30, 2017, Brown went out for a jog when she was murdered. According to officials from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Brown was found face down on the side of Gibson Road near Alligator Creek and died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Family members said her children are doing well and that Brown would be very proud of them. Brown’s mother, Sue Brown, told attorney Autumn Beck Blackledge, “Anna was a blessing not only to her family but to her entire community. I feel confident that there is someone out there with the information that could help the investigative team find her assailant. Even a small thing could be the missing puzzle piece in this case so please share even the smallest tip.”

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call ECSO at (850)436-9630.

