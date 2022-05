COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — People living in Columbia Falls will have to vote on whether to allow 10,400 acres of land in surrounding townships to become part of their town. The Maine House and Senate voted to approve allowing 16 square miles owned by the Worcester family in the unorganized townships of Centerville and T19 to become part of the town of Columbia Falls. Gov. Janet Mills signed the legislation, but the town needs to approve it.

