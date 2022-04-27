ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropicana unveils cereal meant to be eaten with orange juice

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43igNy_0fM70rLu00

April 27 (UPI) -- Tropicana announced breakfast fans will soon be able to try a new product combining a pair of early morning favorites: cereal and orange juice.

The fruit company said followers of its Instagram page will have the chance to win a box of Tropicana Crunch, described as "the first cereal made for OJ (and maybe the last)."

The honey almond cereal is designed to be eaten with orange juice instead of milk.

"Prepare your mind and cereal bowl for an unforgettable breakfast experience," the company said on its website.

Tropicana said the specifics of the giveaway will be unveiled May 4 on its Instagram page.

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.

 https://www.upi.com

