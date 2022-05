The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business on Thursday with a win over the Raptors. Unfortunately, it may have cost them the health of their best player. Just days ahead of Monday's series-opening game, Shams Charania dropped some big news on the availability of Joel Embiid. Due to an elbow he received in the face, the star big man is set to miss some time after suffering an orbital fracture and minor concussion.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO