It’s new year, new vibes for Christina Hall (formerly Haack). The TV personality made the huge decision to end Flip or Flop, after ten seasons of house renovations with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. In the interim, she has also quietly gotten married to her realtor fiancé, Josh Hall, who she took up dating in the months following her divorce from Ant Anstead in 2020. Now, Hall reveals that she’s selling her home, too! She's showed off the property as of late and, wow, the views are really stunning.

DANA POINT, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO