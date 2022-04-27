ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

Autopsy identifies remains of missing man

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has identified the human remains of 50-year-old Bobby Stringer.

On April 19, deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the discovery of human remains by Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rangers conducting raptor counts in Phantom Canyon.

Recovery operations in the area of County Road 67 were conducted by crews with the Fremont County Search and Rescue, Fremont County deputies, and the Fremont County Coroner’s office on the morning of April 20.

Stringer was reported missing in February. The Stringer family said he was last seen with a friend at the Indian Springs Campground on Phantom Canyon Road.

The Stringer family said of their loved one: “Bobby Joe Stringer… If you ever met Bobby, you knew that you would have a friend for life. He never met a stranger. He rarely forgot a name or face. His fun loving, carefree attitude about life always brought people to him. His golden heart was always there to help, and his zest for life was incredible. He will be terribly missed and never forgotten. We love him so very much.”

