Brutal carwash attack leads to woman being charged with attempted murder, police say

Monika Blakley Mug Monika Blakley is charged with attempted first-degree murder and violation of a protection order. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vicious attack at a Memphis carwash left one woman in the hospital and another behind bars, charged with attempted murder, according to the Memphis Police Department.

A woman was washing her rental car at Buds Carwash on Millbranch Rd. Sunday afternoon when the attack happened, police said.

As the woman washed her car, 22-year-old Monika Blakley walked up on her, Memphis Police said.

The woman had a protection order against Blakley, but that didn’t stop the 22-year-old from attacking the woman with an unknown sharp object, cutting the woman 15 times across the face and even more times in the chest and stomach, according to police.

The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

Blakley was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and violation of a protection order. That protection order had just been issued against Blakley 12 days before the attack, according to court records.

