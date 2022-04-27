3 slain in Mississippi hotel shooting; possible suspect dead

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A possible suspect in a shooting that left three people dead on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast has been found dead following a standoff with police.

Adam Cooper of the Gulfport Police Department said Wednesday that the man holed up at a store in Gulfport after fleeing from a vehicle that had been carjacked.

Cooper says police got no response after firing teargas. They entered the building to find him dead. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

Cooper said Gulfport police are working with authorities in Biloxi, a short distance to the west, to determine if the man is connected to a shooting that killed three at the Broadway Inn there.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.