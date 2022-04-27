ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Shores, NC

OBX beach house destroyed by fire

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. - A beach house fire caused severe damage to the home and caused damage to another second home in the Southern Shore area Saturday evening.

The fire occurred around 8:28 p.m., at 8 Fifth Avenue. According to the Southern Shore Volunteer Fire Department, no one was at the home when the fire started.

The fire was discovered by residents who had just returned to the home.

When crews first arrived, they found heavy fire conditions and immediately began to protect adjacent structures. The home at 8 Fifth Ave was destroyed and a second home was damaged by radiant heat.

No one was injured and officials say the cause of the fire was accidental. Property management has worked with the occupants for housing.

16-year-old Forest girl dies in crash on Route 460

FOREST, Va. – A crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old Forest girl on Wednesday, April 20, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash happened at about 9:54 p.m. on Route 460 near Sulphur Spring Road and involved Bella G. Elder. State Police reports that Elder was...
FOREST, VA
