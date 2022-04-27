ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

WSU’s Schulz not interested in running NCAA after being linked to opening

By Michael Preston
cougcenter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rare surprise announcement from the NCAA came out on Tuesday: President Mark Emmert would be stepping down in June of next year or whenever they find his replacement, whichever comes first. Emmert’s departure was described as a “mutual decision”, whatever that truly means, but it will leave one of the...

www.cougcenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

6 Utah football players have reportedly entered the transfer portal this week

It’s been a busy couple of days in the NCAA transfer portal for the Utah Utes. Utah linebacker Carson Tabaracci, safety Kamo’i Latu, offensive lineman Marist Talavou and running back Braedon Wissler all reportedly entered the portal Thursday, while safety Stone Azarcon and wide receiver Ben Renfro did so earlier in the week.
UTAH STATE
The Oregonian

Former Oregon Ducks safety Khalil Oliver refutes testimony of Willie Taggart about why he transferred from UO to Missouri

EUGENE — Former Oregon Ducks safety Khalil Oliver is refuting the testimony of former Oregon coach Willie Taggart about why Oliver transferred from UO amid the 2017 season. Taggart, who took the stand as a witness in his own defense in the civil trial involving former UO offensive lineman Doug Brenner, testified in Lane County Circuit Court on Thursday that Oliver left Oregon because, following an injury, he was no longer a starter and that it occurred in August 2017.
EUGENE, OR
The Exponent

Arizona Wildcats offer QB Cole Leinart, son of former USC star Matt Leinart

Jedd Fisch is hoping the next quarterback of the Leinart family stays in the Pac-12. Cole Leinart, son of former USC star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, landed an offer from the Arizona Wildcats Thursday evening. The younger Leinart is a member of the 2026 recruiting class and will begin high school at Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei in the 2022-23 academic year.
TUCSON, AZ
CBS Sports

Nine teams that could replicate Kansas' strategy of fielding a mature team and winning the national title

In some ways, 2021-22 Kansas set a foundation — or at least followed one — for what a national championship team looks like in the transfer portal era. The Jayhawks were loaded up with returnees from a team that took its lumps in 2020-21, bringing back five of its top six players after finishing outside KenPom.com's top 25 for the first time since Bill Self arrived in 2003-04. Kansas paired those returnees with new talent, particularly in Arizona State transfer Remy Martin, who provided the extra oomph to get the Jayhawks over the hump in March Madness, even as the Jayhawks' returning players improved.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Washington State
City
Manhattan, KS
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Yardbarker

Isaiah Cottrell Chooses New School

The redshirt freshman averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game last season in 33 games, including a career-high 13 points against Kansas State and a career-best seven rebounds versus TCU. Cottrell spent last offseason rehabbing from an ACL tear he suffered after 10 games into his freshman year. He was averaging 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds before the injury.
KANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Oregon OL Jaylan Jeffers transfers to UCLA Bruins

Not long after entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers announced that he would be staying in the Pac-12 conference and joining the UCLA Bruins. Jeffers was a former three-star recruit in the class of 2020 who didn’t play in 2020 and appeared in one game while redshirting in 2021. He still has four years of eligibility remaining with the Bruins. Jeffers is not the only former Oregon player to transfer to UCLA this season, as defensive back Jaylin Davies did the same earlier in the offseason. Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List 'Is he too worried about his brand?' NFL coaches and scouts assess Kayvon Thibodeaux ahead of NFL draft
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Emmert
Person
Kirk Schulz
On3.com

5-star Ian Jackson adds Oregon, Kansas, UCLA offers

Ian Jackson is the No. 2 ranked player in On3’s 2024 rankings. With that target on his back, through the first two Adidas 3SSB sessions, Jackson has averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. “I watch a lot of Shai Gilgeous Alexander,” Jackson told...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy