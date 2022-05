There is money to be made in the Kentucky Derby every year. Figuring out the best path to that goal is the challenge. If only we could somehow convince ourselves that we’ve found the next Mind That Bird in this year’s field. Churchill Downs again hosts this year's Run for the Roses on May 7. Mind That Bird was an impossible-to-predict winner of the 2009 Derby at 62-1 odds. One could argue that price should have been larger but the result was so shocking they made a bad film about it.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO