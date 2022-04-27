ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Of Industry, CA

2 people hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in City of Industry (City of Industry, CA)

 3 days ago

2 people hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in City of Industry (City of Industry, CA)

On early Tuesday morning, two people were taken to a hospital after a traffic collision in City of Industry. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash was reported at about 3:13 a.m. on Valley Boulevard and 7th Avenue in the City of Industry [...]

Nationwide Report

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez, from Hemet, and 49-year-old Antral Thomas, from Pasadena, as the victims who lost their lives following a wrong-way collision early Saturday morning near Moreno Valley that also caused injuries to one other person. The fatal head-on crash was reported at around 3:30 a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway, just east of Gilman Springs Road in Riverside County [...]
Nationwide Report

25-year-old Joshua Legros and 51-year-old Steven Lewein died after a crash in Rapides Parish (Rapides Parish, LA)

25-year-old Joshua Legros and 51-year-old Steven Lewein died after a crash in Rapides Parish (Rapides Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 25-year-old Joshua Legros, of Iowa, and 51-year-old Steven Lewein, from Mansura, as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic collision Tuesday in Rapides Parish. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area on Louisiana Highway 28 East at Louisiana Highway 115 at around 12:50 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Nationwide Report

32-year-old Randal Scott Stout dead after a motorcycle crash on I-40 in Hermitage (Nashville, TN)

32-year-old Randal Scott Stout dead after a motorcycle crash on I-40 in Hermitage (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 32-year-old Randal Scott Stout, of Nashville, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday evening in Hermitage. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 6:15 near the entrance ramp to I-40 East off Old Hickory Boulevard. The preliminary investigation indicated that Randal Scott Stout was riding his 2015 Suzuki motorcycle [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

Man injured, woman in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on Houston’s Northwest Side (Houston, TX)

Man injured, woman in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on Houston’s Northwest Side (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, a man and a woman suffered injuries following a single-vehicle accident on Houston’s Northwest Side. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at about 1:30 a.m. on N. Sam Houston Pkwy and Antoine Drive [...]
HOUSTON, TX
Nationwide Report

5 people, including a juvenile died after a two-vehicle accident on US 287 in Armstrong County (Armstrong County, TX)

5 people, including a juvenile died after a two-vehicle accident on US 287 in Armstrong County (Armstrong County, TX)Nationwide Report. Five people, including a juvenile lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Armstrong County. As per the initial information, the deadly head-on crash took place at around 4:30 p.m. on US 287 near County Road 9 [...]
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
KTLA

Glendale officers recover 5 stolen vehicles, make 8 arrests: Police

The Glendale Police Department announced on Tuesday that officers located five stolen vehicles and arrested eight people between Feb. 23 and March 31. Two people, 36-year-old Gabriyel Kechechyan of Los Angeles and 35-year-old Noriar Kantzabedian of Burbank, were arrested just before midnight on Feb. 23 when officers found them in a stolen car in the […]
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS LA

Family of pedestrian killed by car in Huntington Beach believes there's more to the story

Huntington Beach Police said a 25-year-old West Point graduate, who was home to see family, was critically injured on Beach Boulevard last week as he walked in traffic lanes in the early morning hours. His family said that story doesn't make sense. "They just said he was in a car accident. So, we get there, I assume maybe he has some scrapes and bruises, maybe broken bones," said Tammy Broadus. However, her brother Stephen Broadus was much worse off than that. Surgeons at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center did brain surgery on the 25-year-old on Easter to try and save...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

2 dead, 1 hurt in head-on Badlands crash: CHP

A wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle early Saturday morning on the 60 Freeway in the Badlands area of Riverside County, leaving two people dead and one person hurt. The crash at 3:35 a.m. involved a Hyundai Sonata that was heading east in the westbound lanes before it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu headed […]
Nationwide Report

19-year-old David L Fuller IV dead, William D Glasco hurt after a crash near Kilgore (Kilgore, TX)

19-year-old David L Fuller IV dead, William D Glasco hurt after a crash near Kilgore (Kilgore, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 19-year-old David L Fuller IV, of Sikeston, Missouri, as the man who lost his life and William D Glasco who suffered injuries following a head-on collision on Wednesday near the city of Kilgore. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on U.S. 259 south of Danville Road [...]
KILGORE, TX
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Amber Crawford died, 6 others injured after a crash in Pointe Coupee Parish (Pointe Coupee Parish, LA)

27-year-old Amber Crawford died, 6 others injured after a crash in Pointe Coupee Parish (Pointe Coupee Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Amber Crawford, from Ventress, as the woman who lost her life following a head-on crash Monday night in Pointe Coupee Parish that also caused serious injuries to six others, including five people younger than 14. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place on La. 78, west of La. 1 [...]
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
Nationwide Report

6 people, including 2 children hospitalized after a four-vehicle pile-up on Detroit’s east side (Detroit, MI)

6 people, including 2 children hospitalized after a four-vehicle pile-up on Detroit’s east side (Detroit, MI)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, six people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck on Detroit’s east side. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place in the area of 7 Mile Road and Strasburg Street [...]
DETROIT, MI
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

