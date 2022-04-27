ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

GDL : Steve Wilson talks 'Steve Derby Eve Party' & Jack Harlow

WHAS 11
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article21 C Founder Steve Wilson stops by...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow Reveals DMs With Bryson Tiller From When He Was 17

Jack Harlow has become one of the biggest artists in the world over the last year. Harlow is considered to be a heartthrob of sorts these days, and as a result, he amassed a large fanbase who is always eager to consume his music. On May 6th, Harlow will be releasing his next album called Come Home The Kids Miss You. Two singles have dropped in relation to this album, including the song "First Class" which found itself as the number one track on the billboard charts.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Vibe

Charlie Wilson, K-Ci, Johnny Gill, & Babyface Catch A Groove In “No Stoppin’ Us” Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. McFadden & Whitehead’s 1979 classic, “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” has been flipped into a modern R&B jam. Reprised by Charlie Wilson, alongside Babyface, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci, “No Stoppin’ Us” is for those who needed something fresh to get down to. In spite of their distinct vocal stylings, the crooners mesh well together on the historic collaboration. The video initially appears like something straight out of an all-white party during Labor Day weekend, but later transforms into a show-stopping club scene as the men show up and show out with their metallic, fitted...
MUSIC
Vibe

Celebrities React To DJ Kay Slay’s Death

Click here to read the full article. The death of DJ Kay Slay, who passed away on Easter Sunday (April 17), has rocked the music community. News of the legendary spinner’s death, which was reportedly due to complications related to the COVID-19 diagnosis he received in December 2021, surfaced on Sunday evening, resulting in an outpouring of mourning from the Harlem native’s family, friends, and collaborators. Kay Slay’s family released a statement addressing his passing on Monday (April 18) morning, writing that their hearts were “broken” and thanking the public for their well wishes and support. More from VIBE.comDJ...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
Complex

LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival f/ Ice Cube, Rick Ross, The Diplomats, Lil’ Kim, and More

LL Cool J has announced his new hip-hop festival Rock the Bells, which is set to take place in his native Queens, New York this summer. Featuring performances from LL himself as well as hip-hop heavyweights such as Ice Cube and Rick Ross, the Aug. 6 fest will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Roxanne Shanté is hosting the event, named after LL’s iconic 1985 song of the same name. Other artists on the lineup include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, and Scarface. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Cam’ron will give a not-to-be-missed set as The Diplomats, and more performers will be revealed as the date nears.
QUEENS, NY
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

K. Michelle’s Boo Kastan Sims Regrets Signing up for ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

K. Michelle had a nasty fallout with Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley on LHHH. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star K. Michelle is on the current season of “Marriage Boot Camp.” Interestingly enough, “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood” stars Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley are also on the show. In the past, K. Michelle has clashed with both. She accused Lyrica of showing up late to perform at her show. And K. Michelle felt as if this is a very disrespectful thing for an opening act to do. So she confronted Lyrica about this. Things got heated quickly. K. Michelle got even by accusing Lyrica of trying to hook up with Safaree Samuels. They nearly came to blows, too. Security had to keep them from putting their hands on each other.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdl#Steve Derby Eve Party
Vibe

Anita Baker Teases Summer 2022 Tour

Click here to read the full article. Anita Baker’s sold-out Vegas residency begins this May for a limited run. Due to its overwhelming demand, it was already extended to 10 dates, and now it appears that the legendary singer may be headed out on tour this summer. The Rapture vocalist took to Twitter with a special update for her dedicated fanbase. She shared that the “industry is knocking at our door [with] a little bidding war.” Two of the biggest live event production companies, AEG and LiveNation, have both offered a 10-15 city tour run this summer. She credited her “tiny yet mighty”...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Rick Ross Announces New TV Show And The Biggest Boss Car Show

Click here to read the full article. Rick Ross is expanding his brand with a move into the world of television, as the rapper and entrepreneur has announced a new show focusing on building wealth and becoming successful. While a title for the show and the network it’ll be on have yet to be revealed, Rozay recently spoke on his new endeavor, which is currently in production. “The time has come, and the perfect time is now,” Ross said. “I’ma go ahead and do me a show. The time is now. It’s going to be about wealth, based on success. We...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
hiphop-n-more.com

Lil Durk & Gunna Join Tay Keith on New Single ‘Lights Off’: Listen

While Southside has recruited Future and Travis Scott on his new single ‘Hold That Heat‘, another big producer is also making his debut as a solo artist today. Tay Keith has joined forces with Gunna and Lil Durk for his new single ‘Lights Off’ which comes via his fresh partnership with Warner Music. The Memphis producer has collected as many as 25 RIAA-certified plaques on his way to becoming an A-list producer over the past few years, having produced for the likes of Drake, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus and more.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Brings Out 50 Cent To Perform "Many Men" In NYC

It's been a huge year for Lil Durk so far. He earned his first #1 album with 7220, which recently returned to the top spot. And the amount of support for his catalog is reflected in his live shows. The rapper is currently on a nationwide tour in support of his latest album, and he tapped in with many heavy hitters to join him on stage as guest appearances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tyler, the Creator, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Many More for Pharrell Williams’ ‘Something in the Water’ Festival

Click here to read the full article. Pharrell Williams has announced the return of his summer music festival “Something in the Water,” produced by Redrock Entertainment and Live Nation. The festival will take place in Washington, DC on Juneteenth weekend (June 17-19) with the rapper and producer included on a lineup that also features Lil Baby, Chloe x Halle, Lil Uzi Vert, Tierra Whack, Run the Jewels, Pusha T, Dave Matthews Band, and more (See the full lineup below). The festival first opened its stages in Williams’ hometown of Virginia Beach back in 2019, however, the festival has since been relocated to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Complex

Rolling Loud Announces Toronto Festival; Future, Dave, and Wizkid to Headline

It’s a great day to be a rap fan in Canada. Rolling Loud, known as the largest hip-hop festival in the world, is coming to Toronto. Future, Dave, and Wizkid are set to headline the festival, which will take place Sept. 9 to 11 at Ontario Place, a former theme park on the shores of Lake Ontario. This will mark Rolling Loud’s first foray into Canada and its fourth festival in four different countries in 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy