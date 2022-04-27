GDL : Steve Wilson talks 'Steve Derby Eve Party' & Jack Harlow

K. Michelle had a nasty fallout with Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley on LHHH. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star K. Michelle is on the current season of “Marriage Boot Camp.” Interestingly enough, “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood” stars Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley are also on the show. In the past, K. Michelle has clashed with both. She accused Lyrica of showing up late to perform at her show. And K. Michelle felt as if this is a very disrespectful thing for an opening act to do. So she confronted Lyrica about this. Things got heated quickly. K. Michelle got even by accusing Lyrica of trying to hook up with Safaree Samuels. They nearly came to blows, too. Security had to keep them from putting their hands on each other.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 DAYS AGO