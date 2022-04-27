Bay Minette man sentenced to 45 years for shooting, sexually abusing victim

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Bay Minette man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman and shooting her in the leg.

Robert Lee Jones was sentenced after a Baldwin County jury found him guilty of Sexual abuse 1st, Assault 3rd, Assault 1st and Discharge a Gun into an Occupied Dwelling.

Jones will serve 45 years for the four charges and another year for Assault 3rd. Jones was arrested after he shot a woman in her leg June 7, 2020 .

The woman had previously filed a complaint against Jones alleging that he sexually abused her at his home June 3, 2020. Once investigators had enough evidence, Jones was charged with Sexual abuse 1st in addition to Assault 1st and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Jones was a habitual felony offender, which may have added to his sentencing.

