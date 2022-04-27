ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Report: Tasha Steelz Hurt At Impact TV Taping

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz was reportedly hurt during a scary moment at Sunday’s Impact TV tapings from Poughkeepsie, NY. The incident occurred while Steelz and Savannah Evans were teaming against The Decay’s Havok and...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

W. Morrissey Shares Details About His Alcohol Addiction and Being Released From WWE

Former WWE star Big Cass (W. Morrissey in Impact Wrestling) talked about his alcohol addiction on this week’s “The Sessions with Renee Paquette.”. “Like in 2017, the drinking was really out of hand. It was easy to hide, because alcoholics are very good at hiding their alcoholism. So I was hiding it from a lot of people. I got injured and when I came back, I was just in a bad place mentally, and not to blame it on taking medications that I definitely shouldn’t be drinking with, but I guess I just kept drinking and kept fuc*ing up. The drinking, yeah, it got completely out of hand to the point where everybody was noticing. There was no hiding it anymore. Everybody knew. It’s sad to say looking back, but at the time, I knew everybody knew and I still didn’t give a fu*k. I was like, I didn’t care. I don’t know what switch flipped in my head, but I really gave up spiritually. At that point, I was done.”
WWE
PWMania

WWE Releases More NXT Wrestlers Today

Several additional WWE NXT releases have been confirmed this afternoon. As noted earlier, Malcolm Bivens and Dakota Kai are no longer with the company. Now Fightful reports that Dexter Lumis, Harland, Persia Pirotta, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Vish Kanya, Mila Malani and Blair Baldwin have also been released. Lumis signed...
WWE
PWMania

Bo Dallas Reveals His Future In The Wrestling Business

During the Father and Son Q&A at FTLOW 2022, Taylor Rotunda (formerly Bo Dallas in WWE) commented on if he was done with the wrestling business:. “Absolutely not. I’m the furthest from done with wrestling that you can possibly be. I spent the past year diving into a bunch of different ventures outside of wrestling, but wrestling has never left my heart, not for one second. I just wanted to get a couple of things done before I dive back into something I really cared about. Now that I’ve got everything kind of wrapped up and working on, within the next two to three months, you’ll see me back in the ring somewhere very soon. The love of wrestling has never left me. I’ve always known I was coming back to it soon, but I just needed to get other stuff done. I’ll be back in the ring really really soon, I promise.”
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For This Week

The following AEW Rampage matches were taped last night after AEW Dynamite in Philly. These will air tomorrow night on TNT. -Owen Hart Tournament Qualifying Match: Darby Allin defeated Swerve Strickland. -Jade Cargill, Red Velvet & Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue, Trish Adora, & Willow Nightingale. -Keith Lee defeated Colten...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Poughkeepsie#Combat
PWMania

Report: WWE NXT Talents Released

WWE has reportedly released Malcolm Bivens and Dakota Kai from NXT. Bivens had been managing The Diamond Mine and Kai last wrestled on 4/12 when she lost to Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Fightful provided the following details on Bivens’ departure- “WWE had pushed him to re-sign with the...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Stars Miss Shows Due To Covid, Bret Hart Signs New WWE Deal, NXT TV Plans

Here are a few news items from this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter via Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com:. * It was previously reported by Dave Meltzer that Bret Hart “quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal” that would seemingly prevent Hart from AEW appearances such as the finals of the Owen Hart tournament at Double or Nothing 2022 in Las Vegas.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – April 29, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live on a tape delay from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Michael Cole welcomes us to the show, and he’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype up tonight’s show and send us to the ring for the opener.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/29)

WWE taped tonight’s SmackDown last week from Albany NY due to the European tour taking place this week. You can click here for the full spoiler report from last week. The following lineup has been confirmed for tonight’s SmackDown- -Steel Cage: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn (Opener) -Raquel...
WWE
PWMania

This Week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage Heavily Rewritten Due To Adam Page

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW World Champion Adam Page missed this week’s Dynamite due to Covid-19. The show was “heavily rewritten,” according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. Meltzer said the following on Wrestling Observer Radio about the situation:. “Adam Page and his family are okay, he’s pretty...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On WWE’s Tentative Main Roster Plans For Malcolm Bivens

As PWMania.com previously reported, Malcolm Bivens was among the NXT names to be let go by WWE this past Friday. WWE had tentative main roster plans for Malcolm as there had been pitched for him as a potential manager for Omos months ago before MVP was finalized for that role, Fightful Select reports. LA Knight was also considered for the spot.
WWE
PWMania

Former NXT Star Dakota Kai Issues Statement on Her WWE Release

Former NXT star Dakota Kai has issued out an official statement following her release from WWE on April 29th. Kai took to Twitter to say:. “Above everything, thank you all. I am so overwhelmed at all the love and support. The DMs, txts, tweets.. you all have my heart. I love you. I am thankful for being able to meet, work and intertwine with so many beautiful people, people I looked up to, people I learned from.. I met some of my best friends over these last few years that will remain in my life forever. I don’t know what’s next for me. I chose ‘Evie’ at 17 years old. That chapter is shut.. just know this; I’m far from being done. <3”
WWE
PWMania

Alexa Bliss Comments On Her WWE Status

It was recently reported that WWE has a “complete lack of creative direction” for Alexa Bliss. While speaking with Adam Glyn, Alexa joked that she would like to go on more honeymoons with her husband but said it was time to get back to work. Alexa said “hopefully soon” in response to a question about when she’ll be returning to WWE television. Alexa added that she’s “just waiting on the call” and has been “ready to go since before Saudi Arabia.”
WWE
PWMania

Latest Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Current betting odds have SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeating RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash to become the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, according to new numbers released by BetOnline. The updated WrestleMania Backlash odds also have Ronda Rousey defeating SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair...
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
PWMania

Latest News On Kenny Omega’s Status Heading Into AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been out of action since the November 2021 Full Gear PPV due to various injuries. In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Kenny Omega had hernia surgery and is now recovering. The procedure typically takes around two months to recover from. Omega is not expected to appear at the Double or Nothing PPV and his status for June’s AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV is uncertain.
WWE
PWMania

Mercedes Martinez On What It Means To Win The ROH Interim Women’s Title

Mercedes Martinez made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, she discussed what winning the ROH Interim Women’s Championship means to her. “I think it just came out of nowhere to be honest. If anyone knows my history with Ring of Honor,...
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt And JoJo Getting Married

Bray Wyatt & JoJo are now engaged to be married. She took to Instagram today and announced that Wyatt proposed. She wrote:. “A million times YES! [heart eyes emoji] [loud crying face emoji] I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married [tongue and winking eye emoji]) Here’s to forever [heart emoji] @thewindhamrotunda”
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

Draco Anthony Issues Statement On WWE NXT Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released ten wrestlers from the NXT 2.0 brand, including Draco Anthony. The former NXT star took to Twitter to comment on his release by writing the following:. “That one hurt. But eventually I’ll be ok. Thanks to every1 reaching out, I just don’t know what...
WWE
PWMania

Kenny Omega Blasts Former WCW Star For Comments on Stardom

It appears AEW’s Kenny Omega has taken exception to comments made by former WCW star Disco Inferno regarding the talent of Stardom wrestlers. Disco re-tweeted a clip from Stardom’s Cinderella Finals with a comment about Dave Meltzer’s statement on Stardom having the best women’s wrestlers. Meltzer’s comments came off the heels of WWE star Becky Lynch’s comments on Featured Cut Of The Day.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy