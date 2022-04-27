ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

Judge Issues Gag Order in Hwy 169 Murder Case

ccxmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a significant court development this week, a judge has issued a temporary gag order in the case against Highway 169 fatal shooting suspect Jamal Smith. The order issued by Hennepin County District Court Judge Nicole Engisch prevents Smith or anyone involved in the court case from releasing information to the...

ccxmedia.org

Comments / 1

CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson’s Peace Officer License To Go Before Judge In September

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The future of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson’s peace officer license will go before a judge in September. In December, the embattled sheriff pleaded guilty to DWI following a high-speed rollover crash near Alexandria. He was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a $610 fine. He also agreed to pay the county $47,711.69 for the squad vehicle wrecked in the crash. Facing mounting calls to resign, Hutchinson said he will not seek reelection in November, but will serve out the rest of his term. Meanwhile, state regulators are still weighing whether or not to suspend his peace officer...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Derek Chauvin seeks new trial in murder of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS — The attorney representing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has filed an appeal for a new trial in the murder of George Floyd. In an 82-page brief, attorney William Mohrman argued that pre-trial publicity, the threat of further rioting and several other reasons made for an unfair trial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man responds to shove by killing his brother in Minneapolis

The killing of a 29-year-old man in Minneapolis last weekend was done by his older brother, according to charges filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court. Anthony D. Light, 42, is charged with second-degree intentional murder for the shooting death of his brother, 29-year-old Darius Light on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue in south Minneapolis just before noon on Saturday, April 23.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
City
Plymouth, MN
Plymouth, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Jamal Smith
Person
George Floyd
#Murder#Shooting#Gag Order#Violent Crime#Plymouth Public Safety#Suv
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Major drug bust leads to six arrests in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Five people have been arrested, one suspect is still on the loose, and hundreds of potentially dangerous pills have been seized after a morning drug raid in Blue Earth County. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it had been investigating a group of...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Incident Report: ‘Gun Fell Over And Discharged’ In 9-Year-Old’s Accidental Shooting Death

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) – More details are being revealed in a 9-year-old girl’s accidental shooting death in southwestern Minnesota earlier this month. Authorities said on the afternoon of April 18 a gun went off in a home in Lynd, which is about three hours west of the Twin Cities. She was airlifted to a hospital, but died in the overnight hours last Tuesday. In an incident report, authorities said a family member called police after a “gun fell over and discharged,” striking the girl in the head. The victim was conscious and breathing when the report was made. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing, but her death was “accidental in nature,” according to a statement. The identity of the girl has not been released, and authorities say they will not provide further updates out of respect for the family.
LYND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: St. Paul Man Shoots Dog In Head

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man faces an animal torture charge after he allegedly shot a dog in the head last summer. Rondie King, 48, was charged in Ramsey County on Friday. According to the criminal complaint, St. Paul police responded to an alley behind the 1000 block of Wakefield Avenue on June 13, 2021 to find a German Shepherd with a gunshot wound to the head. There was a spent 9mm casing next to the dog. Surveillance video from that area showed a white van with no license plates driving away moments after the gun went off. Police identified the owner...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern Minnesota meth operation

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation. According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN

