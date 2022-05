A former Ducks football coach has lost his job at a Florida college during a civil trial in Lane County Circuit Court that seeks to hold him negligent for injuries sustained during controversial workouts at the University of Oregon in early 2017. Irele Oderinde, who was the head strength and conditioning coach for UO's football team for one season, testified Thursday afternoon that the University of South Florida had fired him. ...

