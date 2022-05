Boone County’s previous event held around National Police Week was called Boone County Law Enforcement Memorial and Appreciation. “(The title) was too long and the way I looked at it, I said we are not trying to solicit appreciation,” Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Wesley Garst said. “We want to let it be given if people deem it necessary. At the same time, we want to give appreciation back to the community for the things they do for us as well as what we do for them.”

BOONE COUNTY, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO