Tompkins County to crack down on illegal vape sales

Do you often work on your car or do an oil change for your vehicle at home? What do you do with the oil? What do you think that you can do legally with the used oil?. Can you recycle it? Can you just toss it in the trash? Is there some place you can take it? Or maybe you can just let it leak on to the grass? Seriously, what can you legally do with that used motor oil in New York State?

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO