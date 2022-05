Stock futures were little changed in premarket trading Tuesday, as Wall Street follows a roller-coaster session a day earlier that ended with the major U.S. equity indexes in the green. The Dow and S&P 500 are up in three of the past four trading days, with the Nasdaq higher in two of the past three days after touching its lowest level since November 2020. (CNBC)

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO