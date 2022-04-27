ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Measles cases jump 79% in 2022 after COVID hit vaccination campaigns

By Jennifer Rigby
Reuters
 2 days ago
A vial of measles vaccine is checked at a field logistics base run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the town of Boso-Manzi in Mongala province in the Democratic Republic of Congo February 27, 2020. Picture taken February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Measles cases jumped by 79% in the first two months of this year compared to 2021, after COVID-19 and lockdowns disrupted child vaccination campaigns around the world, according to data from UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO).

In January and February, there were 17,338 measles cases reported worldwide, up from 9,665 in the same period last year.

Measles is a very contagious disease that can be particularly dangerous for young children and babies. It spreads more quickly than Ebola, flu or COVID-19.

UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell described the immunisation gaps combined with a return to social mixing in the wake of the pandemic as a "perfect storm".

"Measles is more than a dangerous and potentially deadly disease. It is also an early indication that there are gaps in our global immunisation coverage, gaps vulnerable children cannot afford."

The five countries with the largest measles outbreaks in the last 12 months were Somalia, Liberia, Yemen, Afghanistan and Ivory Coast. There have been 21 major outbreaks during that period.

Child immunisation campaigns were knocked off course around the world during the coronavirus pandemic, and things have not fully recovered.

At the start of April, 58 campaigns in 43 countries were still postponed, impacting 212 million people - mostly children. Nineteen of those campaigns are for measles, putting 73 million children at risk, UNICEF and WHO said.

Immunisation campaigns for diseases like typhoid and polio were also disrupted. Last month, Malawi reported its first polio case in decades while Pakistan, one of only two countries where polio remains endemic, recorded its first case for more than a year this month. read more

The WHO and UNICEF said it was imperative to get the vaccination drives back on track.

Reporting by Jennifer Rigby; Editing by Josephine Mason and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 9

Seymour
11h ago

That's what you get for letting the illegals run rampant across our border. think the measles are the only disease that's been brought across our Southern border. think again

guest moe
16h ago

Will those vaccines still be effective? Maybe they were vaccinated for the measles and it’s not working? Strange the hepatitis vaccine is not keeping children from getting infected. They’re vaccinated as babies for that. Now the young children are all of a sudden getting hepatitis?? I also think parents are going to start questioning all these vaccines. Maybe the true anti-vaxxers knew what they were doing 🤷‍♀️

Rod Wurst
17h ago

The current vaccines make you more susceptible for vital, bacterial and fungal infections - according to a group of 40 European scientists.

