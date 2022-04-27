ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, CA

Debunking Disneyland

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Have you heard the rumor that Oak Park was banned from Disneyland?,” we asked. “No I did not. The only thing I know is it costs, what, $220?” yard supervisor Jerry Frizell said. “Why, what happened at Disneyland?”. Grad Night at Disneyland seems to be the...

oakparktalon.org

ComicBook

Disney Park Announces Permanent Closure of Classic Ride

One of the most iconic Disney theme park rides will be permanently shut down at Tokyo Disneyland. The Oriental Land Company, which operates Tokyo Disneyland, has announced that Space Mountain will permanently close as part of a planned renovation of that park's Tomorrowland. Space Mountain will be replaced by an "entirely new" version of the ride, which will retain its original indoor roller coaster concept, but will feature more immersive special effects and enhanced performances. Space Mountain will close in 2024 and the new ride will open sometime in 2027. A single piece of concept art showing off the new Space Mountain can be seen below:
Mic

In defense of Disney adults

Growing up, going to Disney World was what I imagined being invited to the Met Gala must be like. My dad would book the trip to Orlando months in advance and we would go shopping for flowery shirts at Marshalls in preparation for the sticky Florida heat. I’d make a list of all the characters I wanted autographs from — Stitch, Pluto, and Mickey were non-negotiables. My uncles and grandma would fly from Mexico to meet up with us and we’d spend a weekend indulging in the theme park, riding roller coasters, petting robot animals, and eating cotton candy on Main Street. While the trip might seem like just a sweet memory, for Pa, being able to take us to Disney World was an immense source of pride. It was his way of giving us the type of childhood that he could only have dreamed of.
TheStreet

Disney to Unveil Reimagined Popular Attraction

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report theme parks offer its guests a fan favorite respite from waiting in long lines to either board rides or purchase a snack, as well as lengthy strolls around different lands. Guests who need a breather from the hustle and bustle of...
Motley Fool

Disney's Theme Park Magic Is Back

Traditional meet-and-greet experiences returned to Disney's domestic theme parks this week. Disney World and Disneyland are generating record revenue and operating profits. Despite knocks that "woke" Disney could be polarizing, the shares are essentially where they were when CEO Bob Chapek took a stand on Florida legislation six weeks ago.
TheStreet

Disney World Readies Its Universal Studios Killers

Disney World has always been more about family rides than thrills. Magic Kingdom has its "mountains" (Splash, Space, Thunder) and the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, but these are pretty mild thrill rides compared with, say, Universal Studios Incredible Hulk or Hollywood Rip Rocket at the Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report company's Florida theme parks.
CinemaBlend

Disney's New Haunted Mansion Movie Has A Release Date

If you ask me, Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion is the best ride in the park. Also if you ask me, while Disney’s first attempt at a Haunted Mansion movie is maybe a bit underrated, it’s not that great. Fans of the excellent attraction will get another chance to see it brought to the screen however, as a new Haunted Mansion movie is on the way, and now it has an official release date. Unfortunately, it’s almost a year away.
Collider

Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Movie Reveals Spooky Synopsis and Logo

No need to look into Madame Leota's crystal ball for a glimpse into the upcoming Haunted Mansion film, Disney just released the new logo and synopsis for the upcoming film based on the fan-favorite Disney ride. Haunted Mansion is set to be released on March 10, 2023. The new logo...
Deadline

Space Mountain Set To Close In 2024 At One Disney Park, Be Replaced By “Entirely New” Version Of Ride

Click here to read the full article. One of Disneyland’s most iconic rides, Space Mountain, is getting a major overhaul at one of the company’s popular parks. The attraction at Tokyo Disneyland Park will close in 2024 and reopen in 2027 after the renovation. The park’s Tomorrowland will also get an all-new plaza. The total cost of the makeover is expected to be about $436 million. The news was announced by Oriental Land Co., Ltd., which owns and operates the Tokyo park. Walt Disney Imagineering Producer Kathleen Davis said of the revamp, “It’s not only a whole new ride experience, but the...
