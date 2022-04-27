Unison back with new plan for new mental health treatment facility

After the city of Toledo rejected a special use permit for a drug and alcohol treatment center on Dorr Street two years ago, Unison Behavioral Health Group is back again with a plan for a similar project in the same place.

The organization is now asking for a special use permit for a 16-bed short-term residential facility for people with mental health issues. According to city records, the facility would be located at 5044, 5048, and 5052 Dorr St.

On April 14, the Toledo Plan Commission voted to recommend approval of the project, and the proposal is scheduled for a hearing in front of Toledo City Council’s Zoning and Planning Committee on May 18.

Amy Kobold, vice president of business operations at Unison, said the proposed facility would fill a need for people who need a temporary place to stay while receiving treatment for mental health issues. The idea is that they would live in the facility for 30 to 90 days.

“This would be an opportunity for them to have safe and stable housing,” she said.

And while the primary focus would be on mental health, Ms. Kobold said people with mental health issues as well as drug or alcohol addiction would be able to be treated in the proposed facility. For solely addiction treatment, she said people would be directed to one of Unison’s other facilities that specialize in addiction recovery.

The Dorr Street property was purchased before the pandemic, Ms. Kobold said. In late 2019 and early 2020, Unison submitted a proposal to turn the site into a drug and alcohol treatment facility, based on the need that the organization’s leadership saw from its other recovery facilities.

The city ultimately rejected the proposal. Since then, Ms. Kobold said the need for mental health treatment has risen, and she believes the new project would be beneficial to the community.

“We know there’s a lot of concern with the neighbors,” she said.

But she pointed out that there have been no issues with Unison’s other facilities, and while Ms. Kobold knows not everyone is in favor of the project, she believes there is more support this time.

“We really know there’s a need for this,” she said.

Locally, residents have scheduled an informational meeting about the project for 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. on May 4 at the Reynolds Corners branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

Sue Terrill, a local resident, said she is hoping that at least some city council members will attend.

Ms. Terrill doesn’t believe the new proposed facility is different to the previous project that was rejected by the city, and while she’s not against such facilities, she questions why one needs to be established at that location.

“It is the main walkway of the neighborhood,” she said on Wednesday. “Kids wait for their bus there.”

Ms. Terrill also noted that she and others were surprised that Unison was now applying for a similar project to be approved after the first was rejected.

“No one expected this,” she said.