Lucas County, OH

Victim sentenced for role in sex trafficking scheme

By By Ellie Buerk / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

Jakeb Hinson rocked from side to side as he stood before the bench Wednesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

A week prior, he’d taken the witness stand and testified to the horrors he faced at the hands of Sean Turvey, a newly convicted sex trafficker, and now, the young man said he was prepared to take responsibility for his role in helping Turvey victimize another young person.

Pleases, thank yous and yes, ma’ams peppered his statements, as Hinson, 21, of the 400 block of Whittemore Street, told Judge Stacy Cook he was now turning over a new leaf.

“I just want the court to know that I’m moving forward as a man and not as a tool. I’m moving forward to change my life, not to hinder it anymore,” Hinson said.

Judge Cook ordered the young man to serve between four and six years in prison for corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony Hinson pleaded guilty to on April 30, 2021.

According to state prosecutors, Hinson helped Turvey find and traffic Jane Doe, a pseudonym for an 18-year-old woman, who, at Hinson’s behest, Turvey transported from Georgia to Toledo in February, 2021.

Turvey was convicted by a jury on April 22 on multiple felony counts in connection to the trafficking of Ms. Doe.

He was also convicted of trafficking and victimizing Hinson.

The pair met on the dating app Grindr and between January and February of 2021, Hinson lived in Turvey’s Christopher Court townhome.

According assistant prosecutors William Dailey and Charles McDonald, Turvey forced Ms. Doe and Hinson to perform sex acts for several clients in exchange for money that he withheld. He forced them to become dependent on drugs that he provided and often withheld, and he allegedly beat and terrified Ms. Doe, at times locking her in a closet, prosecutors said.

Hinson and Ms. Doe were close friends before she came to Toledo. In fact, when she found herself fearing for her life in an abusive home in Georgia, it was Hinson whom she called for help. According to Mr. Dailey, Hinson knew that Ms. Doe would face prostitution if she came to Toledo, but he still chose to send Turvey to retrieve her.

“I do believe he knew what was going on, but I think he thought, well it’s easier to do this than to risk your life down there,” Mr. Dailey said.

Ms. Doe did not appear before the court Wednesday, but her attorney Sarah Anjum said that she hoped the court would sentence Hinson to the minimum.

“She is grateful to Mr. Hinson for taking responsibility for his actions and participating in the prosecution of Mr. Turvey ... She continues to consider Mr. Hinson as a friend,” Ms. Anjum said.

Mr. Dailey noted before Judge Cook that Hinson had gone “above and beyond the state’s wildest expectations” in aiding the prosecution of Turvey. He met with prosecutors several times, testified at Turvey’s trial both as a victim and a co-defendant, and, as a consequence, sustained physical abuse from fellow inmates at the Lucas County jail.

“At all points, he was very, very forthright, even when it hurt himself,” Mr. Dailey said. “He got involved in something that was much bigger than himself. He got caught up in it and that lead to the criminal charge he’s facing.”

Hinson’s defense attorney Jeffrey Crowther said testifying was, for his client, a “cathartic” experience. Hinson suffered abuse in his early life and has struggled with drug dependency for years, both factors of which Turvey took advantage, Mr. Crowther said.

“He felt so trapped he thought his only way out was to shoot Mr. Turvey,” Mr. Crowther said.

Judge Cook warned Hinson to protect himself in prison, to consider being less forthcoming going forward, and to focus on bettering himself.

“You were taken advantage of, but that doesn’t mean you didn’t also take advantage of someone,” Judge Cook said. “Your body’s not to be sold. It’s not a commodity and nor is anybody else’s. It has value. It has worth. You have value. You have worth.”

Turvey is scheduled to be sentenced before Judge Cook on Thursday. He faces more than 100 years in prison.

ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

