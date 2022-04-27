Glass City Enrichment Center to make 2023 debut in East Toledo

On a brisk, windy Wednesday morning, dozens of Toledo and Lucas County community leaders gathered in a parking lot on Front Street to announce a new development project in East Toledo: the Glass City Enrichment Center.

Gary Byers, president of the Lucas County Board of Commissions, said that the project is expected to cost about $5 million and that the county is contributing 30 percent of that.

“The board of county commissioners is going to be partnering with the Metroparks [Toledo] and various community partners, and we are looking forward to contributing $1.5 million to the renovation of this building,” Mr. Byers said, gesturing at the vacant building beside him at 815 Front St.

Aside from Metroparks Toledo, the commissioners will also work to partner with the East Toledo Family Center, Toledo Public Schools, Lucas County Children Services, United Way of Greater Toledo, Connecting Kids to Meals, the Arts Commission, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, and the local Ohio State University extension.

The goal of the center, Mr. Byers said, will be to create a safe and welcoming community environment for residents of all backgrounds to learn together.

Leadership from the East Toledo Family Center will oversee the space, and United Way plans to locate a 211 social services coordinator in the building. Additionally, the center will have a dedicated space for a Toledo Police Department community services officer.

“This is an amazing time for East Toledo,” said Jodi Gross, executive director of the family center. “Our families and community deserve every aspect of what’s happening with the park and with this enrichment center.”

Ms. Gross noted the importance of making sure that all Toledo residents have a green space available to them, particularly in East Toledo, an area she felt was often overlooked.

“Unfortunately sometimes we feel that we are left behind, and we are no longer being left behind,” Ms. Gross said. All around her, community leaders applauded.

Ms. Gross added that the new space will allow the family center to expand its community-building efforts and youth enrichment programming, specifically focusing on youth in grades 6-12.

The center will also be a center for the Hard Hat in Hand Workforce Development Program, which creates qualified entry-level building workers by leveraging local construction sites as hands-on training grounds.

Allen Gallant, the director of community development at Metroparks Toledo, added that the enrichment center will allow for year-round accessible services with higher efficiency and sustainability, since many community groups will be sharing their resources in the building.

“The Enrichment Center will serve as the backbone of equitable and inclusive community engagement that is fundamental to establishing quality public assets that meet the needs of all constituents,” Mr. Gallant said.

Metroparks is managing the project, which is nearing the end of the design phase this spring. The Collaborative is the project’s architect.

The Glass City Enrichment Center will be located in a now-vacant building near the Maumee River that was once home to O’Rourke Motor Sales. Mr. Byers called it a “historic site,” and said the city hopes to begin construction and renovations later in 2022. Ideally, he said, the center will be up and running by the end of 2023.

“Today what’s really happening is a fabulous commitment to the East Toledo neighborhood, a fabulous desire to work with our neighborhood in the city to give children and families every opportunity to be able to feel connected and safe and feel the vibrancy of where they live,” said Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak.

Ms. Gross added: “I can’t say it enough. This is a win for everyone.”