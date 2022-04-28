ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Newton Multicultural Festival – May 7

By Jerry Reilly
village14.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 pm- Suzuki School Of Newton faculty in non-classical styles!. This free...

village14.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Music and Arts Festival vendor and festivalgoers share their experience with food and beverages

Festivalgoers and workers are surrounded by music, art installations and food stands all weekend long. Steven Vayding, administrative manager for Just Squeezed Juice, tells me he has been hiring people to help run their lemonade stands since January. Vayding wasn't able to disclose just how much money a festival food stand worker can walk away The post Coachella Music and Arts Festival vendor and festivalgoers share their experience with food and beverages appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
TechCrunch

Snap partners with Live Nation to launch AR experiences at select concerts and festivals

Snap made the partnership announcement as part of its annual Snap Partner Summit taking place today. Fans at select concerts will be able to use Snapchat’s camera to launch and view AR experiences at venues. Snap says the AR experiences will be built into the experience of attending a show and will help users create memorable moments. Attendees at select festivals will be able to use AR to try on merchandise, find friends and discover landmarks featured on festival grounds.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waltham, MA
City
Newton, MA
City
Waban, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Newton, MA
Society
CBS Boston

‘Two Grannies On The Road’ Share Adventures As They Visit Every Massachusetts Community

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Two Massachusetts grandmothers are documenting their travels across the state in search of food, fun, and adventure. They want to visit every community in the state. “One of my granddaughters last weekend said, ‘we have to get you on TikTok!’ Then the other granddaughter said no I don’t want to see my grandmother on TikTok,” said Beth Sobiloff of Plymouth. She may not be on TikTok — yet. But Sobiloff is not your average grandma. “So our current goal is to visit every city and town in Massachusetts so we’re 30 down and 321 to go,” said Sobiloff. With a passion...
PLYMOUTH, MA
thebrag.com

Skegss and The Smith Street Band to headline 2022 Beer & BBQ Festival

South Australia is gearing up to get a little bit rowdy this July, with the likes of Skegss and The Smith Street Band tapped to headline the 2022 Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival. Look, when it comes to music, the only thing that can improve upon the already-sensational concept is the addition of things such as beer and BBQ. Thus, the 2022 edition of the Adelaide Beer and BBQ Festival is on track to be a perfect combination of these concepts when it hits the South Aussie capital this July.
LIFESTYLE
WCVB

This North End restaurant is not offering outdoor dining: Here’s why

BOSTON — A restaurant owner in Boston's North End neighborhood has decided not to offer outdoor dining this year while others are begrudgingly going through with outdoor dining. A number of North End restaurant owners expressed outrage over the $7,500 fee they are facing for offering outdoor dining, a...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Newton Church-Turned-Condo Gives Italian Vibes and Gorgeous Views

Some people take an old church and turn it into a simple home, others take a centuries old Neo-Gothic domed house of worship and transform it into multiple luxury condos. The latter is exactly what happened to the former Newton Methodist Episcopal Church on Centre St in Newton, MA where the penthouse condo is now for sale.
NEWTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Troupe#Beacon Street#Suzuki#Grooversity 3 Pm
WCVB

Peek inside luxury Westwood, Mass., property that housed A-list celebrities

NEEDHAM, Mass. — If you’d like to experience a taste of the celebrity lifestyle,a home in Westwood offers that chance. Agent Rikki Conley with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty said a few A-list Hollywood stars rented the home while they were in Massachusetts shooting a movie for Netflix. We can't tell you who they were ... but we CAN tell you the film was nominated for best picture at the 94th Academy Awards. Listed for $6.75 million, the home includes eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, a pool, 70-foot terrace, wine cellar, and a home theater room.
WESTWOOD, MA
The Independent

Dumpster find leads to rediscovery of artist Francis Hines

After fading into obscurity, the late artist Francis Hines is gaining new attention after a car mechanic rescued hundreds of his paintings from a dumpster in Connecticut.Hines, an abstract expressionist, garnered some recognition in 1980 by using fabric to wrap the arch in New York City’s Washington Square in an intricate crisscross pattern. But he kept a low profile and drifted out of the art world’s spotlight, passing away in 2016.The trove of paintings, most using his signature wrapping style, was found a year later — and that’s where the artist's path to rediscovery began.An exhibit of the found art...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Itemlive.com

Saugus Iron Works issues a challenge

SAUGUS — Iron Works National Historic Site invites residents and visitors to participate in the City Nature Challenge event on Sunday.  “It’s really a very level no-pressure way to connect The post Saugus Iron Works issues a challenge appeared first on Itemlive.
SAUGUS, MA
Boston Globe

Let us know: Who serves the best Vietnamese pho in Greater Boston?

Phở Le in Fields Corner? Phở Pasteur in Chinatown? Tell us your favorite spot. Craving a flavorful bowl of soup? Consider grabbing some phở, a popular Vietnamese dish made from a savory broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat (although vegetarian versions can be found). Phở is said to have originated in Northern Vietnam, and today it is served in restaurants and food stalls across the country. It’s known for its aromatic taste and fragrant spices, and you can try Boston’s take on the fare by venturing out to local eateries.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘No One Cares’: Father Of Special Needs Students Frustrated By Boston School Bus Problems

BOSTON (CBS) – A West Roxbury dad is defeated. Just so tired of the headaches and the hounding – trying to get his special needs sons safely to school. “It doesn’t matter who you call. Nothing gets done. No one cares,” Barry Wiener said. “All I want – what most normal people want – the best for their children.” Barry isn’t even asking for the best ride – but a ride. A wheelchair bus that shows up on time to bring Andy and Dan to and from Perkins School for the Blind. “I’m dragging my kids out of bed at 5:40 in the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Two vehicles crash into bookstore in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood

BOSTON — Two vehicles crashed into the side of a Boston neighborhood bookstore Wednesday morning, video from the scene showed. Sky 5 showed one vehicle, a sedan, that crashed through the side of the Jamaica Plain business while a second vehicle, an SUV, was next to the sedan on the sidewalk adjacent to the building.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opening second restaurant in Boston

BOSTON — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is expanding his food empire in Boston. Gordon Ramsay Burger will open in the Canopy Hotel later this year, which is near Faneuil Hall and the Financial District. The chef's butter-basted burgers, fries and hand-spun milkshakes are some of the items that will...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

2 Suffolk University Students Attacked By Group Of Kids On Boston Common, Police Say

BOSTON (CBS) – Two Suffolk University students were attacked by a group of kids on Boston Common, police said. The students told police they were on the Common near the Earl of Sandwich restaurant around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when they saw a group of five teens harassing a woman and her child. When they went over to help, the Suffolk students were attacked. Police said one of the five, a girl, began throwing punches and allegedly broke one student’s glasses. According to Suffolk University police, the group ranged in age from 11 to 14 years old and they are the same kids responsible for several unprovoked attacks and property damage on the Common and in Downtown Crossing. One of the students was able to record video of this latest attack and that’s how Boston Police were able to identify the girl who threw the punches. Because of her age, she will be summonsed but not formally charged. “There’s never a reason that somebody should be physically violent with somebody,” said one woman walking in the Common Friday. “Definitely makes me concerned but I have to stay vigilant then I guess,” a man told WBZ-TV.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy