Hopeless Romantic! Here’s ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause’s Dating History

Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

A relationship kind of gal! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause ’s dating history isn’t too lengthy, but her romances were pretty serious.

The Days of Our Lives alum sparked dating rumors with Selling Sunset costar and boss Jason Oppenheim during a European vacation in July 2021 with other cast members like Mary Fitzgerald, Brett Oppenheim, Tina Louise and Romain Bonnet . Chrishell posted a rather shocking picture of her and Jason on a boat where he was kissing her neck.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Dating Timeline

Unfortunately, the pair called it quits five months later due to their differing views on their future. The Dancing With the Stars alum had mentioned many times how she wants to be a mother, however, kids just aren’t really The Oppenheim Group president’s vibe.

“Chrishell really wants to have children, but Jason isn’t on the same page so they mutually agreed to end their relationship,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in December 2021 after the breakup . “They’re still best friends.”

When Chrishell stepped into the scene during season one of Selling Sunset , she was happily married to ex-husband Justin Hartley . She tied the knot with the This Is Us star in October 2017, but he quickly filed for divorce in November 2019.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause's Sexiest Bikini Moments

The end of her marriage unfolded during season 3 of the hit Netflix show when the real estate agent was rather shocked by the news. During a scene, Chrishell revealed that the NBC star texted her that he filed for a divorce and less than an hour later, the public knew, too.

“ I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke. That was kind of the end of the communication,” she said. “What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that? Like now I have to find a place to live, now I have to scramble and figure this out.”

Meet the Boyfriends, Husbands and Exes of the 'Selling Sunset' Cast

However, she seriously got the last laugh when she bought a home with the wedding ring that she no longer had any purpose to hold on to. “When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you’ve gotta add a little vodka,” the reality personality said when discussing the purchase on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April 2022. “I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation.”

Keep scrolling to see Chrishell Stause’s dating history!

StyleCaster

Here’s How Heather Rae Young’s Net Worth Compares to Husband Tarek El Moussa & What She Makes on ‘Selling Sunset’

Click here to read the full article. Now that she’s married a woman, Selling Sunset fans want to know about Heather Rae Young’s net worth and how it compares to her husband, Tarek El Moussa. Heather—who was born on September 16, 1987, in Anaheim, California—is a cast member on Netflix’s Selling Sunset and an agent at the Los Angeles-based high-end, real-estate brokerage firm, The Oppenheim Group. Prior to her career as a real estate agent, Heather was a model and actress. In February 2010, she was Playboy’s Playmate of the Month. She’s also starred in eight movies, including 2014’s Love in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kristen Bell wows in plunging bridesmaid dress – see wedding photos

Kristen Bell looked simply stunning as she attended her friends' wedding in a fringed pink dress. The Good Place actress, 41, took to Instagram to share snaps of herself posing in her chic bridesmaid dress alongside the bride. Her frock featured a plunging neckline and cut-outs around the waist that showed off her toned abs. The skirt finished mid-thigh, but tasselled tiers fell to the floor to give the appearance of a maxi dress.
CELEBRITIES
Justin Hartley
Tina Louise
Chrishell Stause
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Selling Sunset#This Is Us#European#Oppenheim Group#Life Style
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bachelor Nation’s Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman Relationship Timeline

A match made outside of Paradise! After Chris Bukowski seemingly retired from Bachelor Nation (again), he met Anna Redman, a fellow former Bachelor in Paradise star. Reality TV viewers met Bukowski on Emily Maynard’s season 8 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2012. After finishing as the runner-up on season 3 of Bachelor Pad, he […]
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Netflix
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss Reveals Why She Kept Jake Funk Romance Private: ‘Nothing Good’ Came From Past Public Relationships

Just for them. Hannah Ann Sluss wanted to keep her relationship with boyfriend Jake Funk out of the spotlight — especially after her very public split from former Bachelor Peter Weber. "I wanted to wait to share [our relationship] with everyone because it was our decision," the model, 25, told Us Weekly exclusively at the […]
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kaley Cuoco Says She'll Never Marry Again 7 Months After Latest Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kaley Cuoco is enjoying her success with HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, but it’s her personal life that has her thinking about her future. The 36-year-old actress knows — for sure— that a third trip down the aisle is not in the cards for her, according to her new cover story in the April issue of Glamour magazine. She was married for four years to tennis player Ryan Sweeting, they divorced in 2016, and in September 2021, she separated from her second husband, equestrian Karl Cook, after their four-year marriage. Cuoco wants everyone to...
TENNIS
Life and Style Weekly

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

