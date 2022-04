James Cameron's Avatar was the all-time top-grossing movie for nearly a decade, resulting in the announcement in multiple sequels, with producer Jon Landau recently breaking down how each follow-up adventure will unfold. The producer went on to note that, rather than a continuous storyline that is broken up into five parts, the series will instead deliver audiences multiple standalone stories that will be seen as one overall saga once the franchise is looked at as a whole. Avatar: The Way of Water is currently slated to land in theaters on December 16th, with subsequent sequels set to hit theaters in December 2024, December 2026, and December 2028.

