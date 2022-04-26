$1M bond set for teen accused of killing Chippewa Falls girl

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP/TMJ4) — A judge has set a $1 million cash bond for a 14-year-old boy who a prosecutor says fatally strangled and then sexually assaulted a 10-year-old western Wisconsin girl.

The boy, who authorities say was known to the victim, appeared in adult court in Chippewa County by video from a juvenile detention center and was identified only by his initials.

TMJ4 News has decided to not identify the victim or show photos of her because we do not identify victims of sexual assault.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said the defendant punched the girl, knocked her to the ground, hit her with a stick and strangled her before sexually assaulting her. The defense had argued for $100,000 cash bond.

According to Chippewa Police Chief Kelm, authorities received more than 200 tips that were critical to solving the case.

Kelm says officers executed a search warrant at an address in the block where the girl had gone to visit her aunt on Sunday, when she went missing.

Kelm says there is no danger to the public.

The girl's body was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. Her father called police about 9 p.m. Sunday after she failed to return home from a visit to her aunt’s house, just blocks away.

The school district superintendent, Jeff Holmes, sent a note to parents recommending that children who usually walk to or from school, instead be dropped off and picked up by family members or trusted friends until further notice.

