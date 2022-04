AEW and New Japan will host their first crossover event, Forbidden Door, this coming June. However, the young promotion wasn't the only company trying to partner up with Japan's top pro wrestling promotion. Back in May 2021 reports started popping up that the WWE was in talks with New Japan in order to become its exclusive partner, effectively cutting AEW out of the equation. Bryan Danielson then confirmed later that year that WWE had attempted to keep him in the company by offering him the freedom to also work in Japan, but he wound up signing with AEW months after his WWE contract had expired in April 2021. Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso dropped a new report on Thursday once again confirming WWE's efforts but had new information about how both AEW's Tony Khan and New Japan officials handled it.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO