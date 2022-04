BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they are looking for a person of interest in a drug-related shooting in Grand Isle last week. Authorities Friday released surveillance footage from an ATM in Burlington hours after the shooting showing a man believed to be in his 20s, with short dreadlocks, a slim build, 5 foot 8, and answers to the name of “Taye.” They say he’s the same person pictured in an initial surveillance photo released last week.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 7 HOURS AGO