The Lakers are casting a very wide net in the initial phase of their coaching search, which has led to countless rumors floating both around the NBA and Lakers’ nation. For example, Mark Jackson’s name has come up because LeBron James reportedly likes him, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Lakers at least had an initial conversation. Frank Vogel’s lead assistant David Fizdale‘s name should be near the top of any list because of his relationship with LeBron James going back to Miami.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO