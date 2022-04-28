ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman said smuggled boy was a ‘friend of family’

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

A woman tried smuggling a teenage boy through a Laredo international bridge claiming he was a “friend of the family,” states the arrest affidavit.

Diana Ester Garcia-Rostro and a 14-year-old boy arrived at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge at about 5:13 p.m. April 24. She presented a U.S. passport for her and a State of Maryland birth certificate for the boy.

She claimed he was a “friend of the family,” states the affidavit. Both were referred to secondary inspection, where the boy stated he was not the owner of the birth certificate.

He further stated that he was born in Michoacan, Mexico. Garcia-Rostro then admitted she knew the minor was not a U.S. citizen and that her brother-in-law had told her that the minor was utilizing someone else's documents to enter the country.

She added that she was to ask her brother-in-law for $1,200 to cover her expenses if she was successful in smuggling the boy, according to court documents.

Garcia-Rostro, 24, was arrested and charged with transport, attempt to transport and conspire to transport the migrant child.

