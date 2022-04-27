ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Shooting puts schools in lockdown

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago

ELIZABETHTOWN — On Wednesday morning, a shooting in the area of Moultrie Lane and Peanut Plant Road resulted in a search for two men and the lockdown of all Bladen County schools and facilities.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, that search led to the apprehension of three suspects at around noon.

Ellie Johnson, public information officer with Bladen County Schools, said the lockdown was lifted after about 30 minutes at Bladen Early College, Bladen Lakes Primary School, Bladenboro Middle School, Bladenboro Primary School, Clarkton School of Discovery, Dublin Primary School, East Arcadia School, East Bladen High School, Plain View Primary School, Tar Heel Middle School and West Bladen High School.

That left the lockdown in place at Elizabethtown Middle School, Elizabethtown Primary School and the District Office.

But with the Sheriff’s Office announcement that the suspects had been found, the all-clear was given and the lockdown expired for those final three sites.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Teenager turns himself in after shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN — A 15-year-old juvenile turned himself in following a search after a shooting that took place in the area of Moultrie Lane and Peanut Plant Road on Wednesday. According to Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, the teen turned himself in at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. “After speaking with...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WECT

More arrests to come in gang-related double murder

NORTHWEST, N.C. (WECT) - A teenager is one of two suspects charged in a gang- or robbery-related double homicide. “I can sleep a little better now, myself,” said Interim Police Chief Scott Perez. “There’s not a day that went by during this investigation that I neither went to bed nor got up not thinking about new evidence I was trying to get.”
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Crime & Safety
Elizabethtown, NC
Crime & Safety
WMBF

Suspect turns himself in following deadly assault in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place Monday night. Deputies responded to the 70 block of Pine Street in the Shannon after receiving calls about a person being stabbed. When deputies arrived they found 37-year-old Joshua Locklear with...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Peanut#Bladen Early College#Bladenboro Middle School#Bladenboro Primary School#Dublin Primary School#East Arcadia School#Plain View Primary School#Tar Heel Middle School#West Bladen High School#The District Office#Sheriff S Office
WBTW News13

Scotland County Schools employee ‘no longer employed’ after ‘student safety’ issue

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Schools employee is “no longer employed” by the district after an issue regarding “student safety,” according to the district. The district didn’t provide any details about what the incident was, citing personnel matters. News13 has reached out to law enforcement for more information. “Mr. Britton Goodwin is […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

2 charged after driving through East Rockingham yards during chase with deputy

ROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing criminal charges after a rifle was reportedly thrown out of a vehicle during a chase. Deputies were working on Mill Road in East Rockingham around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when they noticed a gold Lexus with a registration plate that had been reported stolen, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WECT

One person killed in heavy equipment accident in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A fatality occurred at a home right off the intersection of Mooretown Road and Highway 87 involving heavy moving equipment. According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, two workers were dismantling a burned mobile home and the track hoe operator swung the bucket and struck the victim by accident, killing them.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County homicide team conducts investigation near Red Springs after buried body found

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County homicide investigators and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation began an investigation Monday night near Red Springs, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said authorities were conducting the investigation along the 300 block of Lewis McNeil Road. The investigation started […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WBTW News13

North Carolina student drowns at reservoir

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student has drowned in Montgomery County. At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at a point where […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Deputies find car of missing 26-year-old from Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Saturday. Christopher Quentin Jackson was last seen in the Oakland community in Dillon County, according to Dillon County deputies. He is just over 5’6″ feet tall and weighs 190 pounds, deputies said. Jackson was […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Craven County drug investigation leads to multiple arrests

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes and District Attorney Scott Thomas spoke Wednesday about a drug investigation that led to the arrest of numerous people within the county. Hughes said the investigation led to 143 felony charges, 71 of which were for trafficking charges, meaning they were selling and distributing a […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy