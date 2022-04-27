Shooting puts schools in lockdown

ELIZABETHTOWN — On Wednesday morning, a shooting in the area of Moultrie Lane and Peanut Plant Road resulted in a search for two men and the lockdown of all Bladen County schools and facilities.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, that search led to the apprehension of three suspects at around noon.

Ellie Johnson, public information officer with Bladen County Schools, said the lockdown was lifted after about 30 minutes at Bladen Early College, Bladen Lakes Primary School, Bladenboro Middle School, Bladenboro Primary School, Clarkton School of Discovery, Dublin Primary School, East Arcadia School, East Bladen High School, Plain View Primary School, Tar Heel Middle School and West Bladen High School.

That left the lockdown in place at Elizabethtown Middle School, Elizabethtown Primary School and the District Office.

But with the Sheriff’s Office announcement that the suspects had been found, the all-clear was given and the lockdown expired for those final three sites.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.