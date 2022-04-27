‘She Kills Monsters’ makes its debut

Robert Eggers' Viking action movie The Northman is steeped in all the in-depth historical research its director and cast did to prepare themselves for making it. Eggers himself is famous for going overboard on making sure his films are accurate to a certain time—famously, while the movie was still in test screenings, one viewer claimed you'd have to have "a master's degree in Viking history" to understand any of what happens in it. That's not exactly true of the final product, which is a pretty straightforward revenge tale of a man who witnesses his father, a Nordic king, murdered at the hands of his brother, and vows to return to the stolen kingdom one day and avenge his father's death, becoming a bloodthirsty berserker and traveling to Iceland along the journey.
