ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘She Kills Monsters’ makes its debut

By Kylie Balk-Yaatenen
Advance Titan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UW Oshkosh theater department will debut its last show of the semester, “She Kills Monsters,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.. “This dramatic comedy offers a thrilling, heart-warming story about the ‘geek’ and the warrior within all of us,” said Director Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft. Written by...

advancetitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ On Showtime, Where An Alien Takes Human Form In Order To Save His People From Extinction

Is it possible to make a series that’s the continuation of a 46-year-old movie but stands on its own at the same time? That’s what Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet hope with The Man Who Fell To Earth, which contains some characters from the David Bowie-starring 1976 film but goes off in a direction all its own. THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A man stands in front of a cheering audience and some big video screens and says, “How did we get here?” The Gist: Faraday (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is a Steve Jobs-esque tech magnate, who is...
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Horror Game Lets You Play As A Serial Killer Who Has No Bones

Video games allow you to role-play as almost anything you want to be. If you want to play as an assassin exploring historic time periods, you have Assassin’s Creed. If you want to be a super speedy blue hedgehog collecting rings, you’ve got Sonic. If you want to become a gelatinous serial killer humping your way across the floor, you can be The Man Man.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal Releases Trailer and Poster

Legend of Mana has been around for decades, and soon, the game will get a special makeover from the anime industry. After all, Square Enix is pursuing a TV series based on the hit RPG. And now, fans can get their first look at the show thanks to a recent trailer and poster.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

The Sims 4 Vampires guide

This Sims 4 Vampires guide covers everything you could need to know, on your journey to become a legendary bloodsucker. If you're not sure about the process for turning your Sim into a creature of the night, how to increase their vampiric powers, or what cheats there are available, then we're here to help you get the most out of the afterlife in The Sims 4. Read on for Sims 4 Vampires tips about cheating death and developing your dark powers, or jump straight ahead to the Sims 4 Vampire cheats for a helping hand.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#She Kills Monsters#Movies#Uw Oshkosh#Dungeons Dragons
SVG

Elden Ring's First Boss Nearly Borrowed From Dark Souls

"Elden Ring" has some fairly recognizable bosses by this point, but the very first encounter in the Lands Between was almost the ultimate tribute to "Dark Souls." While many gamers in the community have moved on to exploring a New Game+ playthrough, perfecting their builds with the most powerful Axe or Bow and learning how to fight like legendary players, others have dedicated their time to taking the title apart piece by piece to see how it all works. This pursuit has lead to startling discoveries about fake walls and even the cuts that didn't make it into "Elden Ring."
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Aka is an adorable red panda adventure, created by former Dreamworks animator

Aka sees you play as a red panda living its best life. Cosmic Gatto has just announced Aka, and it's possibly the cutest game on the release calendar. This indie adventure stars a red panda who, as a retired soldier, has decided to settle on a small island after the end of the war. The game's fluffy red protagonist and vibrant isometric visuals give us serious Tunic vibes, but you won't find challenging combat and deadly dungeons here. Instead, Aka is all about relaxation and finding "inner peace".
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This mod turns Elden Ring into a seamless co-op adventure

My experiences trying to play Elden Ring with real-life friends have been as arduous as my journey to the Erdtree. Just as I think I'm getting closer I fall into a ravine, or discover that there's a whole new land between me and my goal. Such is the struggle of getting co-op working that I wonder if all those disconnects, invasions, summon signs failing to appear, and inability to ride horses or fast-travel together are part of the game's grand message on the necessity of suffering.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Sega will delist classic Sonic games ahead of Origins

Sega has announced that it is delisting digital versions of all the classic Sonic the Hedgehog games. According to a press release published on Tuesday, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD will be delisted from digital game services on May 20. The...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

How 'The Legend of Korra's Approach to Villainy Makes the World of 'A:TLA' Richer

Long ago, in Nickelodeon’s wildly beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, Avatar Aang (voiced by Zach Tyler Eisen) and his friends of Team Avatar sought to help win the hundred-year war that spanned generations against the Fire Nation and tyrannical Fire Lord Ozai (Mark Hamill) and his gamble for control over the other elemental nations. In the sequel series The Legend of Korra, the new Avatar and her team faced a practical assembly line of new and unique villains that were after more than just world domination.
TV SERIES
Thrillist

How Legit Is All The Viking Stuff in 'The Northman'?

Robert Eggers' Viking action movie The Northman is steeped in all the in-depth historical research its director and cast did to prepare themselves for making it. Eggers himself is famous for going overboard on making sure his films are accurate to a certain time—famously, while the movie was still in test screenings, one viewer claimed you'd have to have "a master's degree in Viking history" to understand any of what happens in it. That's not exactly true of the final product, which is a pretty straightforward revenge tale of a man who witnesses his father, a Nordic king, murdered at the hands of his brother, and vows to return to the stolen kingdom one day and avenge his father's death, becoming a bloodthirsty berserker and traveling to Iceland along the journey.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe – "so much of its joy is about being surprised"

In The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe, I can't bring myself to leave the broom closet. The narrator, who's trying to guide me through the game, is getting more and more irate at my apparent fascination with this pokey little room. Despite their continued assurances that nothing is going to happen, I'm still convinced something will. I delight in putting it to the test and feel rewarded each time the narrator makes another comment. I don't know how long I spend fixed on the spot before I eventually relent… but I can't resist finding out what will happen if I step right back in again. I can more or less remember playing around in the very same broom closet years ago when I first played the original Stanley Parable back in 2013. And now, thanks to its Ultra Deluxe version, I'm reliving the magic of Crows Crows Crows' narrative-driven adventure all over again – with the added bonus of discovering all of its new content.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

6 video games to play if you liked The Northman

Director Robert Eggers’ The Northman has given audiences a bloody, Viking-themed revenge epic with an enticing touch of mysticism and fantasy to chew on. Vikings and Norse mythology are an unsurprisingly popular backdrop for such action-fueled stories and those that walk out of the theater hungry for more movies like The Northman shouldn’t have to look far.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Bubble': Everything You Need to Know About the Netflix Anime Movie

Gravity is one of those things that impact all of us, but we usually take it for granted. It is one of the fundamental laws of physics within our world. What if one day, all of that turned upside down? That is the premise of Tetsurō Araki’s latest animated action film Bubble. Produced by Studio Wit, the film introduces a world in which gravity-defying bubbles descend on Tokyo. The characters must deal with the aftermath of this supernatural event, and learn to navigate this new Tokyo. The film comes from Studio Wit, known for its work on the anime series Attack on Titan. The film brought on Araki as director, and Gen Urobuchi as the writer. The animated feature has now dropped on Netflix and with an acclaimed director and an intriguing premise, Bubble deserves to be on every anime fan's watchlist. So here's what we know about the movie.
MOVIES
Collider

'Drifting Home' Trailer Reveals a Nautical Anime Adventure for Netflix

Netflix has revealed a brand-new teaser trailer for the upcoming anime film, Drifting Home, the third feature-length film from animation studio Studio Colorido, the team behind both Penguin Highway and A Whisker Away.The new trailer shows more of what viewers can expect from the film when compared to the first trailer that was revealed back in September of 2021, but still keeps the mysteries of the stories hidden enough to be discovered when the film eventually hits the streaming service.
COMICS
The Ringer

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 5 Recap: Judgment Day

“Do you think you created Steven to hide from all of the awful things you feel you’ve done in your life, or do you think Steven created Marc to punish the world for what your mother did to you?”. Dr. Arthur Harrow asks Marc Spector this question midway through...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Turns The Spotlight on Toga With New Cover

My Hero Academia has given Himiko Toga the spotlight once more with some special new cover art! With the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series now in the midst of the final war between the heroes and villains, one of the villains who has gotten a curious focus leading into the final battle was Himiko Toga. Previous looks into her past had revealed that she had a complicated path to becoming the misunderstood villain that she is today, and it was only taken to the next level when she was brought to the forefront of the major war.
COMICS
Distractify

Are There Multiple Endings in 'Bugsnax'?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Bugsnax. The Young Horses–developed adventure game Bugsnax seems like an entirely wholesome game on the surface. You go to Snaktooth Island to investigate the little colony that's started there in response to the discovery of "bugsnax," food-shaped creatures that have surprising effects on those who eat them.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy