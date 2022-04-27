‘She Kills Monsters’ makes its debut

In The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe, I can't bring myself to leave the broom closet. The narrator, who's trying to guide me through the game, is getting more and more irate at my apparent fascination with this pokey little room. Despite their continued assurances that nothing is going to happen, I'm still convinced something will. I delight in putting it to the test and feel rewarded each time the narrator makes another comment. I don't know how long I spend fixed on the spot before I eventually relent… but I can't resist finding out what will happen if I step right back in again. I can more or less remember playing around in the very same broom closet years ago when I first played the original Stanley Parable back in 2013. And now, thanks to its Ultra Deluxe version, I'm reliving the magic of Crows Crows Crows' narrative-driven adventure all over again – with the added bonus of discovering all of its new content.

