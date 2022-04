The Elephant Poem was written by a machine learning algorithm trained on a dataset of children’s stories. The algorithm was able to learn the structure of a fairy tale and produce a story that follows that structure. The story is about a family of elephants who lose their father to a hunter. The children are happy and safe, and they always remember their father. This blog is dedicated to showcasing the work of artificial intelligence. The poems and paintings featured here are created by AI, and offer a fascinating glimpse into the creative potential of this technology.

