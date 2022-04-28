ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Victim Identified; Man Dies After Amtrak Train Strikes Bicycle In Springfield

By Newsroom
wmay.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 40-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a train while riding his bike at Sixth and North Grand...

www.wmay.com

