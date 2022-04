EL DORADO, Ark. – The Coastal Carolina University men’s golf team shot an 11-over 299 in Tuesday’s final round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Golf Championship at the Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado, Ark., to finish fifth with a three-round total of 905 (316-290-299). While CCU had the third-best round over the final day of play, the Chants came up one shot short in moving into the match-play round which will feature the top four times in stroke play.

