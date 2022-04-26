Streaming services battle price increases and viewership

A VPN, or a virtual private network, is a little tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server somewhere in the world, tricking everyone into thinking you’re browsing from a different location.The use of VPNs has been growing astronomically over the past few years for a number of reasons – to help skirt censorship (in Russia and China) for one, but also because of the rise of home...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO