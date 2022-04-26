ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Ikem Ekwonu poised to join exclusive group of NC State players

By Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNC State star left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is about to join an exclusive club of Wolfpack players Thursday. Ekwonu is expected to go in the top 10 of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, and he'd be the 19th NC State player to be drafted in the first round. That includes...

