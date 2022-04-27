Fuel for Finals

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
That fun and relaxing late-spring, lunch-time tradition is back. The District announced the line-up and schedule for their Concerts in the Plaza. Every Friday from May 6 to May 27 from 12:00 pm to 1:15 pm will feature a different local act. These concerts are free to attend, a lawn chair or blanket and bring your lunch to the First Mid Illinois Bank Plaza between 6th and 7th Streets on Maine. No worries if you forget your lunch, there will be a food truck on-site at every concert for you to buy something to eat.
Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
This gym is setting up an event to help out a local organization. The Ultimate Ninja Obstacle Gym is a locally-owned fitness facility where people can experience the most challenging obstacle courses around. In May, they are hosting an obstacle course run that will benefit ‘Wings for Life‘, a charity...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike Race is less than a week away. Thousands of hours of planning go into making sure things run smoothly. Volunteers are gearing up for the upcoming event. “It’s like Christmas for the kids, in April,” said volunteer coordinator Corrie Mayher.
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Community members are coming together this weekend to raise funds through New River Community & Technical College’s 13th annual Volleyball 4 Autism event. Set to take place Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 9:00 am, the event will generate funds which will go toward the...
An old video that never gets old. And also, a friendly reminder this hunting season… don’t nick the gut bag. We’re taking it back to 2015 for this life lesson on field dressing. It’s a pretty classic video if you’ve been around outdoors interwebs for a while, but with fall hunting season underway in most states, what better time than now to share it again. “This hunter wasn’t being careful while he field dressed this bull elk. Always guide the […]
The post Elk Hunter Makes Big, Smelly Mistake Field Dressing Bull In Hilarious Viral Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Spring Foxfield Races are back after not being able to be held due to the pandemic. The race started in 1978, making this the 43rd event. Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday. There will be six races starting at 12:30 p.m. The new...
Comments / 0