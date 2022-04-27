ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh Seeks to Expand Autonomy Offerings Via Robotic Research Investment

By Jane Edwards
ExecutiveBiz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOshkosh has invested in Robotic Research to advance innovation and expand autonomous capabilities. The two companies started collaboration on autonomy initiatives for...

Reuters

India to offer more incentives to lure companies in semiconductors push

BENGALURU, April 29 (Reuters) - India on Friday said it will expand its incentives for those investing in semiconductor manufacturing, as its government woos global companies in a bid to become a key player in the global supply chain for chips. A $10-billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor and display...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Onion Global Launches B2B Product Sourcing Service Platform

Chinese lifestyle brand platform Onion Global has launched “Hoomuch,” a service platform that provides tools and business support for B2B customers. “As part of Onion Global’s Supply-to-Business (STB) strategy, the launch of Hoomuch underscores its commitment to expanding its B2B customer base by offering an integrated service solution for product sourcing, product supply, and brand management services,” the company said in a Friday (April 29) news release.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Small brands are the future of U.S. apparel manufacturing

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. With supply chain woes here to stay, bringing production back to the U.S. is looking more attractive than ever. There is a way to bring apparel factories back to the U.S.–but it means rewriting the playbook.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Chip Bergh on Leadership, Distribution and Scaling Circularity

Click here to read the full article. Chip Bergh, Levi Strauss & Co. president and CEO, was among the honorees at The American Apparel & Footwear Association’s (AAFA) 2022 American Image Awards Tuesday night in New York City. Bergh, a two-time Rivet 50 honoree and one of Fortune Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Leaders” in 2019, received the “Person of the Year” award from Jack Haddad, president of Haddad Group, who reflected on his first meeting with the Levi’s leader. “I saw someone who is a relationship person, ready to roll up his sleeves and learn the business and someone who will only surround...
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Startup Intelligence Company Roiquant Helps Founders Reduce Risk of Business Failure

With staggeringly high business shutdown rate, roiquant aims to help founders build competitive businesses generating higher return on investment. In other words, our proprietary cloud-based software application is built with analytical company performance data, private capital market data, business tools and simulators, as well as investors database, to serve aspiring and budding entrepreneurs building profitable businesses. In Q4 2022, roiquant will be organizing its first virtual preseed startup competition, which will offer equity-free cash prize money to its top 3 winners.
SMALL BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Loadsmith aims to fully automate middle mile by 2024

There’s little doubt that autonomy is the future of trucking, but when and in what capacity has been up for debate. Some say it’s decades away while others estimate sooner. But as the industry talks, Loadsmith has plotted a course. The third-party logistics capacity-as-a-service platform has ambitious plans...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Swvl Acquires Zeelo to Expand Mass-Transit Platform to US, S. Africa

Swvl, which provides tech-enabled mass transit solutions, announced Thursday (April 28) that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire smart bus platform Zeelo. According to the press release, Zeelo will help Swvl’s recent successful acquisitions of Viapool and Shotl, along with other announced ones of Volt Lines and door2door. This will also give a launchpad to “rapidly land and expand” business operations in three strategic markets — the U.K., South Africa and the U.S.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Slack CEO On Future Of Hybrid Work

As we move forward into the great hybrid experiment, managers and executives look to maximize productivity and minimize burnout, data on how, when and where employees are most productive has never been more important. In this one-on-one interview, Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield talks about his company's latest findings and how business leaders can put this knowledge to use as they implement hybrid strategies.
BUSINESS
WWD

Follain Joins Forces With Novi Connect for Sustainable Sourcing

Click here to read the full article. Clean beauty retailer Follain has teamed up with data-driven sourcing platform Novi Connect as the retailer looks to ramp up sustainability efforts. “Our ingredient policy has been at the core of Follain’s mission and business since Day One,” said Tara Foley, founder of Follain. “This new partnership with Novi will make it easier than ever for us to communicate, stay ahead of and even the playing field with the increasingly rapid pace of beauty ingredient innovation.”More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Made in Germany Novi connects...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Trending Today Airing on Fox Business Features Zacros, an Innovative Leader in Flexible Packaging Solutions

NEWARK, Del., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the newest episode of Trending Today, airing on Fox Business, Zacros, an industry leader in liquid flexible packaging, shares its one-of-a-kind, sustainable packaging solutions. Watch Saturday, April 30th at 5:30pm EST/4:30pm CST to learn how Zacros engineers flexible packaging technologies with specific customer needs in mind. The producers at Trending Today are excited to include Zacros in the upcoming episode because of the innovative, user-friendly technologies their packaging designs bring to multiple industries. "Our focus is always around quality and innovation," says Zacros Business Development Manager, John Patterson. "We are a hundred-year-old company and we've been innovating over that entire period of time."
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Baton launches local fleet backed by AI-driven schedule optimization technology

After almost two years of creating drop-freight networks to improve the delivery process within dense cities, San Francisco-based Baton announced Thursday it has launched its own local trucking fleet powered by proprietary digital solutions to maximize its drop-network offering. While Baton had not originally considered acquiring its own assets to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

Final week to buy 2-for-1 passes to TC Sessions: Robotics 2022

Now, who’s ready to grab a pal and take advantage of our 2-for-1 pricing? Of course you are — everyone loves a good deal. But, like they say, all good things come to and end. And our 2-for-1 sale ends this week. We’re busy building out a spectacular...
ELECTRONICS
US News and World Report

Taiwan's Delta Electronics Expanding 'Everywhere' on EV, Server Boom

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Delta Electronics Inc, a supplier of power components to companies such as Apple Inc and Tesla Inc, is expanding manufacturing "everywhere" on a boom in electric vehicles and servers, it said on Friday. CEO Cheng Ping, in buoyant comments on a first-quarter earnings call, said the...
WORLD
Sourcing Journal

Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
TechCrunch

China’s logistics robot maker VisionNav raises $76M at $500M valuation

VisionNav Robotics, which specializes in autonomous forklifts, stacking vehicles and other logistics robots, is the latest industrial robot maker from China to get funded. The Shenzhen-based automated guided vehicle (AGV) startup has snagged 500 million yuan (around $76 million) from a Series C extension round led by Meituan, China’s food delivery giant, and 5Y Capital, a prominent venture capital firm in the country. Its existing investors IDG, TikTok’s parent firm ByteDance, and Xiaomi founder Lei Jun’s Shunwei Capital also joined in the round.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Glorang scores $10M Series A to expand its edtech marketplace across Asia

The new funding, which brings its total raised to $18 million, values Glorang at around $40 million, Glorang CEO and founder Taeil Hwang told TechCrunch. The startup has aspirations to become the Outschool of Asia. Hwang said that its business model is similar to Outschool, the San Francisco-based after-school marketplace for children. Glorang will use the Series A to expand its service to Japan and Malaysia by the fourth quarter of this year, and Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam in the following years, Hwang said. It also plans to increase its headcount.
EDUCATION
WWD

How Technology Is Enabling More Sustainable Beauty Manufacturing

Click here to read the full article. For sustainable solutions in beauty, packaging is just the beginning. Today’s beauty manufacturers are relying on a plethora of methods to ramp up sustainability efforts and lessen environmental impacts before products even reach customers. Some businesses are digitizing manufacturing in order to test and track energy consumption, while others are leaning into solar panels and water recycling in the name of sustainability.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Made in Germany The renewed supply chain efforts come as an increasing number of big beauty companies strive to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

United Partners with OneTen to Help Create One Million Family-Sustaining Jobs for Black Talent Over Ten Years

United Airlines announced a new collaboration with OneTen, a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies committed to creating one million family-sustaining careers for Black talent with opportunity for advancement over the next 10 years. The collaboration with OneTen comes as United has already hired more than 6,000 people since January and expects to hire an additional 8,000 this year alone — with the goal to add 50,000 people to United in the next five years, according to a press release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
inputmag.com

Polestar hopes the blockchain will make its EV production more ethical

Though EV startup Polestar is already planning the Polestar 5, it’s still making consistent improvements to its current-gen model, the Polestar 2. Today the company announced a number of slight, but notable changes to the Polestar 2, including increased use of the blockchain for tracking production materials. Polestar has...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Labor Challenges Hamper Domino’s Ability to Meet Delivery Demand

Domino’s Pizza, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain with more than 18,800 stores worldwide, may be seeing growth in its pickup business, but the delivery channel is taking a hit in the face of labor challenges. On an earnings call with analysts Thursday (April 28), Russell Weiner,...
ANN ARBOR, MI

