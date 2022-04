Zach LaVine is out for the Chicago Bulls in Game 5 of their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, and by the looks of it, the explosive guard isn’t doing well. According to head coach Billy Donovan, LaVine is feeling “pretty sick” after he entered the league’s health and safety protocols, per KC Johnson of NBC Sports. It is already his third time in the protocols, having tested positive for COVID-19 back in April and December 2021.

