The husband of Sherri Papini said his family had been "traumatized" by her infamous kidnapping hoax, in which the California mom falsely claimed she was abducted by two women. "The whole problem started in November 2016 when Sherri left our children at a daycare and simply disappeared. Both I and, especially, our children were traumatized by her disappearance and I spent much time and money trying to find my wife," Keith Papini wrote in a declaration for the Shasta County Family Court, which was obtained by the Sacramento Bee and the Associated Press.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO